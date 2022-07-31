Kevin Feige wants Deadpool 3 to be as big as Infinity War and Civil War

Deadpool 3, Spider-Man 4, and The Mutants were all absent from Kevin Feige’s big Comic-Con 2022 announcements. We shouldn’t complain, considering the tremendous number of movies and TV shows that the Marvel Studios boss introduced at the event. And we learned the Fantastic Four release date and two Avengers movie titles at the show. Not only that, but Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 will both release in 2025, bringing the Multiverse Saga to an end.

Still, we can’t help but wonder how Deadpool 3, Spider-Man 4, and the X-Men fit in. And Kevin Feige has addressed some of the upcoming Phase 5 and 6 films in the interviews that followed Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. He teased he wants Deadpool 3 to be bigger and better than the previous films, on par with other third entries in the MCU.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Deadpool was a no-show at Comic-Con

The Marvel exec said at Hall H last week revealed the purpose of the movies and TV shows the studio released so far. “It’s about resetting the MCU and meeting all these new characters,” Feige said. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is one such character, considering that Marvel could never have used it before Endgame.

The Deadpool movies came from Fox’s universe of Marvel stories, which also included the various titles in the X-Men franchise. Disney completed the Fox acquisition in 2019 and revealed that Deadpool will see no changes. The character will continue to appear in Marvel movies, transitioning to the MCU.

But Marvel wasn’t ready to introduce Deadpool 3 at Comic-Con. Phase 6 does have eight spots left, as Marvel only unveiled three titles from that entire chapter — Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. Deadpool 3 could be one of the other eight.

Also, perhaps Comic-Con wasn’t the place to announce Deadpool 3, considering the emotional reveal of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer.

Kevin Feige teases Marvel has big plans for the Deadpool 3

Unsurprisingly, Feige fielded questions about some of the Marvel titles he had just confirmed. But also about those projects that are still not official. Deadpool 3 came up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

That’s where Marvel’s chief revealed the studio’s big ambitions regarding the character. “How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War, and Ragnarok?” Feige said. “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”

While we’re far from learning anything about Deadpool 3, Feige’s statements are exciting. Marvel trying to turn Deadpool 3 into an even bigger success than the previous movies is something fans will appreciate. And the sequel does have a big problem. It has to find a clever way to bring Deadpool into the MCU while fixing potential plot holes that the other Deadpool may cause.

Feige’s comments aside, we do know that Deadpool 3 production has long started. According to the writers (Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick), Deadpool will be a fish-out-of-water in the sequel. And Shawn Levy is confirmed to direct the movie, marking his third Reynolds movie in recent years after Free Guy and The Adam Project.

With all that in mind, maybe it’s better the Comic-Con event did not feature any Deadpool 3 announcements. Marvel certainly needs the right place to let this R-Rated character take the stage. D23 Expo happens in mid-September. Maybe that’s where the big Deadpool 3 announcement will drop.

