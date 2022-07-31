Introductions for new Columbia Central coaching staff members

www.mainstreetmaury.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Makky Kaylor teases special announcement for Saturday show at Puckett's
Makky Kaylor is bringing his Swanky South Players back to Columbia on Saturday, August 6 to Puckett’s Downtown, but this time there is a special announcement accompanying the show. The special announcement has been kept under wraps for nearly two months, he said, but once unveiled, the people of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make important addition to football program
The Tennessee Vols made an extremely important addition to their football program on Wednesday. According to a report from GoVols247, the Vols are adding transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon to the program. Dixon is a former four-star recruit from Butler, GA who signed with Clemson during the 2018 recruiting cycle....
Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
williamsonherald.com
BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff
Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
williamsonhomepage.com
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel snubbed from list that includes Lane Kiffin
It’s the off-season for college football, so you know what that means. Get your list maker ready. Prepare the power rankings. Create the hottest takes imaginable. That’s usually how it goes, anyway. Pro Football Focus unveiled their list for “Top Coaches turning programs around” via Seth Galina. A familiar face for Vols fans is on there, but it is not Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
mainstreetmaury.com
Community Calendar
SHIP/SMP/Medicare Educational Series, by the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol in partnership with the Maury County Senior Center, will run for sessions on Aug. 16, 30, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. This series will provide information leading up to the annual Medicare enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7). Space is limited to 25 attendees so advance registration is required. Please call the Maury County Senior Center at (931) 380-3650.
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Law enforcement officers escort fallen sergeant’s daughter to school
Meredith Baker was just a year old when her father, Sergeant Daniel Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Power & Water to receive grant for electric vehicle chargers
Columbia Power & Water was among 12 entities named last week by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to receive $5.2 million in grant funding to install direct current fast charging (DCFC) infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) along prioritized interstate or major highway corridors across the state. “It’s...
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by semi in downtown Nashville
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
williamsonhomepage.com
Amid flows of appreciation, Judge Martin retires as presiding judge over Recovery Court
A number of participants in the 21st Judicial District Recovery Court turned out Tuesday to honor a man who has helped to make a significant difference in their lives and in those of many before them. It was a night to commemorate the retirement of Judge Jim Martin as the...
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
wilsonpost.com
Cheatham County Ethics Committee dismisses charges against Pike-Lovell
The Cheatham County Ethics Committee met last Tuesday night and dismissed a complaint filed against 5th District County Commissioner Diana Pike-Lovell. The committee met to a packed courtroom for a meeting that lasted 15 minutes.
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Comments / 0