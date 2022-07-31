ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake and Seminole counties responded to a fire at a home in Montverde overnight.

Lake County and Clermont firefighters were called around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a home with people still inside.

As crews arrived at the home on 4th Street in Montverde, flames and smoke could be seen rising out.

Unites with the Seminole County Fire Department were called in to assist in the firefight.

Crews worked together to battle the blaze after two people were evacuated from inside the home.

Firefighters stayed on site for hours to ensure the fire was out.

Officials said an investigation is underway and the fire is believed to have been arson.

