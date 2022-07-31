ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap

SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 3

Related
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record

In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Hungarian#Last Updated#Drs#Sky Sports F1#Ferraris
thecomeback.com

Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans

A cycling race in London went viral for all the wrong reason this week as the cycling event at the Commonwealth Games was briefly abandoned following a horrific crash that left riders and spectators needing urgent medical attention. As riders came around a corner during a race, one rider lost...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success

The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy