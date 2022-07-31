Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap

www.skysports.com
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Rocket Rodney to warm-up for Keeneland with trip to Paris for Prix d'Arenburg on September 1
George Scott is leaving no stone unturned with Rocket Rodney as all roads lead to a trip to Keeneland and the Breeders' Cup in November. The speedy son of Dandy Man has acquitted himself well in his career to date, already a runner-up in a hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Listed winner in Sandown's Dragon Stakes.
SkySports
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says he discovered Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin move via press release
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso, 41, penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday and will move to the team at the end of the season following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Szafnauer was confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new deal, saying his team had guaranteed Alonso...
SkySports
Benjamin Sesko: Manchester United hold talks with Red Bull Salzburg over striker but there is a gap in valuation
Manchester United have held initial talks with Red Bull Salzburg over the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko. Those discussions highlights a gap in valuation for the 19-year-old and United are deciding whether to pursue a deal. Salzburg are under no pressure to sell Sesko as he has four years left...
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
thecomeback.com
Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans
A cycling race in London went viral for all the wrong reason this week as the cycling event at the Commonwealth Games was briefly abandoned following a horrific crash that left riders and spectators needing urgent medical attention. As riders came around a corner during a race, one rider lost...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: £20,000 Brighton Mile headlines trio of Wednesday meetings
The £20,000 Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap looks like an excellent renewal with 13 going to post for the feature at the Sussex venue, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.40 Brighton - Previous winners clash in Brighton Mile. Winners of the last two runnings show up in this afternoon's big...
topgear.com
Ferrari Daytona SP3 review: the most powerful engine Ferrari’s ever put in a road car
This is the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 - the third Icona model (the first two being the beautiful but largely pointless Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018, yep the ones without windscreens) and Ferrari’s homage to its impossibly glamorous sports prototype racecars from the 60s. Ferrari says you won’t...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
SkySports
Racing League returns on Sky Sports Racing at Doncaster as Hayley Turner carries hopes of team East
Racing League returns to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday as Doncaster hosts the competition opener, while it is Challenge Cup day at Brighton and Hollie Doyle is in action at Yarmouth. 6.10 Doncaster - Fresh Hope fancied in race two of Racing League. Hayley Turner, runner-up in the inaugural Racing...
SkySports
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
SkySports
F1 driver market: Explaining the Oscar Piastri and Alpine fiasco and what it means for the 2023 grid
'Silly season' has well and truly arrived, so let's explain how we got here via some Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso bombshells, a shock rejection and how McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo are right in the thick of it... F1 in 2023: Who is driving where next season?. We have long...
SkySports
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
SkySports
Yan Dhanda: Former Liverpool youngster proud to take a stand for British South Asians in Football
Yan Dhanda says he is proud of the explosion in interest in British South Asians in Football after he took a stand following comments made by former FA chair Greg Clarke in 2020. Clarke resigned as FA chair after making a series of remarks before a Digital, Culture, Media and...
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow to miss The Hundred with Welsh Fire ahead of England's Test series vs South Africa
Jonny Bairstow will not feature for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred after opting to rest before England's Test series against South Africa. Bairstow was originally available to represent the Welsh Fire in their opening few matches before joining back up with England, but has since opted to rest due to his "hectic" schedule of cricket this summer.
SkySports
Arsenal look to offload eight players including Nicolas Pepe after spending spree - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Arsenal are looking to offload eight players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe, to pay for their summer signing spree. Leicester City are holding firm on their £85m valuation of Chelsea target Wesley Fofana as the Blues prepare a £200,000-a-week...
SkySports
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success
The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
