Man calls 911, confesses to killing Polk County family member, sheriff says

Violent Felon With 18 Convictions Shoots And Kills K-9 Before Officer Returns Fire
LAKE WALES, Fla. -The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, – the fatal shooting of LWPD Officer Jared Joyner’s canine partner Max, and the officer-involved shooting that occurred subsequent to that. According to police, at 5:06 a.m.
Florida Police K-9 Shot & Killed, Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect
Max the Belgian Malinois had been with his handler seven years
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
'He was the tip of the spear': Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max was shot and killed by a 57-year-old man, who was subsequently fatally shot by officers, investigators said. The deadly saga began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lake Wales.
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
