Sunny Anderson’s Blueberry Peach Cobbler Is a Speedy Spin on the Quintessential Summer Dessert

Food Network star Sunny Anderson’s Blueberry Peach Cobbler is everything good about summer. Bursting with fresh blueberries and juicy peaches, this dessert is perfect for those days when the occasion calls for a special treat.

Sunny Anderson | Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Anderson’s Blueberry Peach Cobbler is a simple but elegant summer dessert

The co-host of The Kitchen came up with this quick version of the quintessential summer dessert. It calls for a prepared pie crust sheet, frozen peaches, fresh blueberries, all-purpose flour, sugar, ground nutmeg, vanilla extract, unsalted butter, an egg, and sugar cubes crushed “for dusting.”

“This is a really quick and easy cobbler recipe,” Anderson says in the Food Network video, link below, for this recipe. A half-cup of sugar is used to toss the fruits together: “The reason why I add so much sugar is because [the fruit] is frozen, I want that juice to come out.”

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network's site

The chef’s cobbler comes together so easily

The pastry is rolled out to fit into a baking dish and set aside for later in the process. Meanwhile, in a bowl, the peaches and blueberries are tossed with the flour, sugar, nutmeg (“A little goes a long way, I love the way it smells, it really adds like a really earthy scent to some of your dishes”), vanilla, and cubed butter.

Transfer the fruit mixture into the prepared baking dish and arrange the pastry over the filling (“Just lay it right over the top, barely any work; if it’s room temperature, you can kind of stretch it to fit the dish”). Cut off the extra dough and press the tines of a fork down on the dough laying on the pan’s edge for decorative effect.

Make a few cuts into the top of the pastry to allow steam to escape. The dough is brushed with an egg wash of a beaten egg with a bit of water (“It’s going to help the crust get nice and golden brown”) and then sprinkled with sugar.

It’s baked in a 400-degree F oven “until golden brown on top and edges are bubbling,” for about 50 minutes.

Another delicious recipe starring frozen peaches from Food Network’s Sunny Anderson.

Reviewers praised Anderson’s perfect summer cobbler

Sunny Anderson’s peach and blueberry cobbler couldn’t be simpler. With store-bought frozen peaches and ready-made pastry dough, this dessert comes together in an instant, as home cooks noted on Food Network’s site.

“This cobbler was sooooooo good. I am a peach cobbler fan and always had people making it for me – NO MORE. This recipe was so easy and delicious. Thanks Sunny,” one person wrote.

Another reviewer said, “We did a little spin on this recipe in my house. We used blackberries instead of blueberries. it was great, and even better the next day. I like it because it is simple and it looks like you did a lot of work! Keep up the good work, Sunny!”

Lastly, one home cook noted that “I just made this recipe for the first time. It was very easy to make; very quick. This cobbler received rave reviews from the family. It was very tasty served warm with whipped cream.”

