‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: Rachel, Gabby, and the Men Set Sail in Week 4

During week 4 of The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel, Gabby, and the men will leave California and the Bachelor Mansion behind. Teasers confirm that part of season 19 will take place on a cruise ship carrying the Bachelorettes and their contestants to some idyllic destinations. Here’s everything we know so far.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 4.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 contestants | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

International travel was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic

Previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette faced new challenges thanks to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic . Several seasons took place in a “bubble,” filming almost entirely on resorts. The contestants needed negative COVID tests before coming on the show.

The show ruled out Traveling indefinitely as well. “We’ve learned not to screw around with the bubble and just keep everyone there and keep everyone healthy. Obviously, once we can travel, we look forward to be able to do that again,” said ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills in an interview with Variety prior to Matt James’ season of The Bachelor .

Eventually, restrictions were lifted as the world opened back up. Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor fully returned to international travel, with filming taking place in Iceland, Canada, Croatia, and Austria.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast will board a cruise ship in week 4

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia became the Bachelorettes for the 2022 season, following their appearances on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor . The first three episodes of their season took place in California, but now the Bachelorettes are ready to set sail.

Teasers for week 4 show Gabby, Rachel, and the men onboard the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady cruise ship in next week’s episode. Eighteen men remain, and the contestants are now split into groups based on which woman they want to pursue.

“Rachel and Gabby couldn’t have a better wing woman than Valiant Lady, and we’re thrilled to play a role in their journey to find the one. The Bachelorette has never been filmed on a luxury ocean cruise line before, and I think fans will be intrigued and realize that the incredible experience we offer on-board extends beyond the show,” said the president of Virgin Voyages Nirmal Saverimuttu in an interview with Cruise Industry News .

The Valiant Lady takes Rachel, Gabby, and the men to Paris

The Valiant Lady will take Rachel, Gabby, and the men on a Mediterranean cruise. The teaser for next week’s episode makes it clear where their first stop will be. “Paris just does something to you,” Rachel tells Gabby in the trailer for week 4.

The Eiffel Tower provides an idyllic backdrop for several scenes in the teaser. Some dates will likely occur on the cruise ship itself, while others will occur in Paris. The Valiant Lady will travel on to several other beautiful locations in the following weeks.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Kaitlyn Bristowe Drags the Show on Twitter for Its Treatment of Gabby and Rachel