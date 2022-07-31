Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river

A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.

During a news conference on Saturday, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told reporters that the man responsible was a 52-year-old from Minnesota.

Knudson did not identify the victims or the suspect, only saying that the four survivors were one woman and three men, all in their 20s. The 17-year-old was also from Minnesota.

Three of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition, while the fourth was "walking wounded," according to Knudson.

There is no known motive for the attack, and the suspect and victims were not in the same group, but they were all tubing down the river together when the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. in Somerset, Wisconsin.

Onlookers helped police locate the suspect who had left after the stabbing. Knudson said they were assisted by one person who had a photo of the man and another who saw him an hour and a half after.

Currently, the 52-year-old man is in St. Croix County Jail awaiting possible charges, according to the sheriff, who added he hadn't seen something like this in "maybe 15 years."

"It's been a number of years since a stabbing took place," he said.

He also shared that the investigation remains ongoing.