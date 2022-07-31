This Week in Louisiana Politics: abortion, power bills, and inflation

www.brproud.com
DCFS issues new statement on approved Summer P-EBT
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday issued a new statement regarding the Summer P-EBT benefits. DCFS said the update is in response to questions that local offices and schools were receiving following the announcement on July 25, 2022 that Louisiana had been approved to issue a Summer P-EBT benefit of $391 to cover both June and July for students in K-12.
Latest LEAP scores show improvement, LDOE says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Education says LEAP scores are up across a number of grade levels and school systems in a Wednesday announcement. State education officials said LEAP scores from 2021-22 showed that mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 increased three points in math and ELA with an 80% improved mastery rate in Louisiana school systems compared to the year before.
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas-Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities. Abbott on Monday sent letters to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and D.C....
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Port Allen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K on Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana Lottery...
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on the lake. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song...
