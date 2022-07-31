This Week in Louisiana Politics: abortion, power bills, and inflation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday issued a new statement regarding the Summer P-EBT benefits. DCFS said the update is in response to questions that local offices and schools were receiving following the announcement on July 25, 2022 that Louisiana had been approved to issue a Summer P-EBT benefit of $391 to cover both June and July for students in K-12.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO