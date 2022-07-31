LPD: Robbery and vehicle pursuit ends in crash late Saturday evening

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO