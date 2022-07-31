LPD: Robbery and vehicle pursuit ends in crash late Saturday evening

www.everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock police vehicle stolen, recovered hours later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was stolen from Scott’s Car Care at 34th Street and University Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a statement. The stolen vehicle was a Chevy Caprice, LPD said. It was stolen just after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered in...
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24. One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash. As a routine […]
Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning. Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University. When...
8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
Texas Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Says He's 'Bad At Drinking And Driving'
"I was drinking and driving and I'm bad at it."
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
Two hurt in serious crash Tuesday night, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt and another had moderate injuries after a crash at Avenue Q and 10th Street Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 9:52 p.m. LPD confirmed that a vehicle crashed into a pole. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
Lubbock TAG Center arrests 4 following execution of narcotics search warrant
All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members.
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Quaker Avenue. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound access road. Two people were injured, according to police. One person suffered moderate injuries and one person...
Man indicted, accused of breaking into Lubbock home to assault woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of breaking into a Lubbock home in May to sexually assault a woman, according to court records. Henrry Padilla, 35, was arrested May 13. According to court records, when officers arrived at a Lubbock home, he was asleep on a bed with a shirt and […]
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns community of latest phone scam
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received reports from members of the community who stated that callers contact them claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest,...
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were called to the rollover just after 1 p.m. Officials will DPS say a man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver went off the edge of...
Car vs. home Thursday, driver intoxicated, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded Thursday to a vehicle that crashed into a house on the 2800 block of Duke Street that resulted in four injuries, including the suspect. According to a police report, LPD believed the suspect to have been, “operating...
Lubbock woman dies after King County crash
KING COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock woman died in a crash in King County on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on US Highway 82, around six miles east of Guthrie. Vicki Rutledge Helton, 71, was westbound in an SUV when the vehicle drifted […]
Lubbock man charged with shooting 2-year-old in 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was charged and accused of a September 2021 shooting that injured a 2-year-old, according to court documents. Marcell Woodall, 25, was charged with injury to a child, court documents said. The Lubbock County Detention Center roster said he was arrested July 29. However, past jail records showed him listed in […]
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with stealing over $30,000 from the account of an Alliance Credit Union member. Police say on May 26, Toby Lee Wilson entered a branch of the credit union and presented a fake drivers license and a forged credit card.
Overnight police chase ends in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a police chase. The chase began at 10:27 p.m. on July 30 and ended just two minutes later when the vehicle crashed into a tree. The crash occurred on the 2500 block of 40th...
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night. Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron. Police are still investigating the incident. Details here: Robbery and...
