Rams WR Van Jefferson to see knee specialist

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re figuring that out right now, working through that,” McVay said via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, citing Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ll have more information for you later — like I said, I don’t have anything right now.”

Those comments clearly don’t shed much light on the matter, but Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic says that the coach was clearly concerned about his big-play wideout. McVay is not scheduled to speak with the media Sunday, so we are unlikely to have additional information until Monday at the earliest.

Jefferson played through a knee injury late in the 2021 regular season and throughout the Rams’ postseason run to a Super Bowl title. As Rodrigue notes, Jefferson underwent a knee procedure in the spring but he appeared to be in good health when training camp opened and was moving well.

The Rams selected Jefferson in the second round of the 2020 draft and he played a key role in the club’s offensive success in 2021. Despite the knee problems, he started all 17 regular season contests, compiling 50 catches for 802 yards (good for a terrific 16.0 yards-per-reception rate) and six TDs. He also started all four postseason games, adding nine more catches for 102 yards.

Los Angeles has an enviable WR corps, with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Jefferson as the top three players on the depth chart. The team invests heavily at the position, and if Jefferson is forced to miss time, the Rams have 2021 draftees Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Ben Skowronek waiting in the wings. An Odell Beckham reunion has consistently been rumored as a possibility, but OBJ may be unable to suit up until November, so the Jefferson situation will not necessarily impact the team’s decision to re-sign Beckham.