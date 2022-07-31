Crews respond to structure fire, San Leandro
(KRON) — Fire crews successfully “knocked down” a structure fire in San Leandro on Sunday, according to tweets from Alameda County Fire.Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun
The fire took place on the 2000 block of East 14th Street. The fire was reportedly in a trailer, and it drew seven fire rigs to the scene.
