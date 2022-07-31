ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

Crews respond to structure fire, San Leandro

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spWc1_0gzei39c00

(KRON) — Fire crews successfully “knocked down” a structure fire in San Leandro on Sunday, according to tweets from Alameda County Fire.

Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun

The fire took place on the 2000 block of East 14th Street. The fire was reportedly in a trailer, and it drew seven fire rigs to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Stabbing causes BART station closure at South Hayward

(KRON) – BART trains did not stop at the South Hayward Station Wednesday night due to police activity, according to a tweet from BART shortly before 8:30 p.m. BART told KRON4 that an altercation led to a stabbing on the train and a person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male victim in the stabbing got […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area counties assisting with McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU CO., Calif (KRON) — Fire fighters are still fighting to get a handle on the McKinney fire in northern California. Four people have been killed and more than 57,000 acres have burned. Thousands of acres in Siskiyou County now look like something out of the apocalypse since the fire started four days ago. Daytime […]
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County

A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Leandro, CA
Accidents
County
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Accidents
San Leandro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield

(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay

(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Muni bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead

San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle

San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting

PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire closes both directions of Highway 12 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Fairfield on Tuesday. The scene is along Highway 12, near Beck Avenue. Due to the situation, Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues. Crews report that they have mostly tamed the flames, but they are still battling hot spots and smoke continues to be a problem in the area. A PG&E crew is at the scene to assess any fire damage to power infrastructure, authorities say. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Dog rescued from burning house in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department rescued a dog while responding to reports of a fire in the 3800 block of Brown Avenue in the Laurel district on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. No injuries have been reported and Animal Control has recovered the dog. The Oakland Fire […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy