ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Warren Moon says the independent study clause in Kyler’s contract was a slap in the face to black QB’s

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 7

Anthony Gonzalez
4d ago

why? If the guy doesn't study his play book or go over video. Obviously he knows he doesn't study or wouldn't have signed contract

Reply
6
Cactus Rose
3d ago

Please explain why this would be a race issue. I don’t see it at all. It seems like it is a football contract issue to me.

Reply
3
Related
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Independent Study#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#African American
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative sooner, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Murray's symptoms were "minor," said Kingsbury, who had just texted with Murray but hadn't talked to him...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy