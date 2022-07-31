Rescue With Broken Jaw Welcomes His New Mom Home In The Strangest Way | The Dodo

One of the people charged in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker in Los Angeles was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison, authorities said. Jaylin White, 20, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree robbery and admitted to an allegation that a member of the group was armed during the incident, according to Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO