Paterson man in critical condition after being shot on Walker Street

Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting
A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Search for hit-and-run driver after 40-year-old NJ man seriously injured
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact them.
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Child, 6, critically hurt after ‘serious and unfortunate accident,’ police say
A 6-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a car Monday in Bergen County, police said. The accident occurred around noon on Spring Valley Road, near Memorial Park, in Maywood, according to borough police Chief Terence Kenny. A Honda Civic was headed south on Spring Valley Road while...
Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says
A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses. A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought
A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Hit-Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Bicyclist Seriously Injured
A 63-year-old Jersey City bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said. the cyclist was struck from behind while heading south on JFK Boulevard on July 24 around 12:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The car did not stop and continued south...
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
16-Year-Old Reported Missing in Newark Since Monday
NEWARK, NJ – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the city of Newark....
Cyclist Struck By Car In Newark: DEVELOPING
A cyclist was struck by a car in Newark, developing reports say. The bicyclist was hit near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Ambulance and police crews were at the scene, the initial report says. Authorities did...
RAMPAGE: Accused Home Invader Charged With Stabbing Two Men In Hackensack
A Hackensack man who was captured after a home invasion stabbed two men hours earlier, authorities charged. The victims flagged down a Hackensack police officer after being stabbed near the corner of Beech Street and Overlook Avenue on July 25, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said. Detective John Papanikolaou ultimately identified...
Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash
One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
'Unfortunate Accident': Englewood Driver Who Hit Girl, 6, On Maywood Street Not At Fault: Chief
UPDATE: A crash that critically injured a 6-year-old girl whose family had just moved to Maywood was a "serious and unfortunate accident" and not the fault of the 25-year-old driver from Englewood, the borough's police chief said. A delivery van that had stopped in front of a house on Spring...
Montclair Man Seriously Injured In East Orange Hit-Run
A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in East Orange, authorities said. The crash occurred on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, July 31, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where...
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Jersey City
They say 63-year-old-man was riding his bike southbound along JFK Boulevard in the city's Greenville section where he was hit by a maroon sedan.
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE: Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Rescues Woman In Wheelchair From Fire
Flames rolled across the ceiling and smoke filled the home as Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Christopher Connors dashed upstairs and carried a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair to safety on Monday. The two-alarm fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread to the second floor of the Baldwin Terrace...
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
