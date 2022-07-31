ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5IPu_0gzeheZL00

TWG, a real estate development company, announced that construction for a multifamily, affordable apartment building is underway.

The new apartment building is being called The Fort at the Railyard (The Fort) and is a $59 million project designed for mixed-income multi-families.

“We are excited to renew construction efforts on The Fort and offer opportunities for affordable housing to those who need it most,” said Graham Parr, Development Director at TWG. “We are grateful to continue to have an impact on the local community and strengthen our presence in the Green Bay area.”

This project marks TWG's eighth affordable housing project and its second in the Green Bay area.

The Fort will be located at 419 Donald Driver Way near Leicht Memorial Park. It will contain 223 units, five stories and sit on 1,300 square feet of commercial space.

Offering affordable-priced living spaces, 187 units will be reserved for residents earning up to 60% of the area median income and 46 units available at market rate.

After completion, The Fort will offer many amenities including a workout room, business center, public art displays, a co-working and community lounge space with a full kitchen, a fog run and an indoor pet washing station.

The Fort is expected to be completed in 2024.

To learn more about TWG and The Fort, visit twgdev.com .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Green Bay, WI
Real Estate
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Business
generalaviationnews.com

A small midwestern city that doubles in size once a year

The United States houses something on the order of 20,000 airports. To the best of my knowledge, no two airports are alike. They are as individually unique as snowflakes. Some are huge in terms of the amount of land dedicated to the field, while others are quite small. Many are publicly owned, but there are a significant number of privately owned runways as well. Quite a few are open to the public. Some are not.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton holds meeting to discuss legalization of Marijuana

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton might get a say on whether the State of Wisconsin should legalize marijuana for personal use. The Appleton City Council met on Wednesday night to discuss an advisory referendum for the city’s November election. Supporters think this will show how...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Real Estate Development#Public Art#Business Industry#Linus Business#Twg
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin

One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 76 back open in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared. The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy