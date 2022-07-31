Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay

TWG, a real estate development company, announced that construction for a multifamily, affordable apartment building is underway.

The new apartment building is being called The Fort at the Railyard (The Fort) and is a $59 million project designed for mixed-income multi-families.

“We are excited to renew construction efforts on The Fort and offer opportunities for affordable housing to those who need it most,” said Graham Parr, Development Director at TWG. “We are grateful to continue to have an impact on the local community and strengthen our presence in the Green Bay area.”

This project marks TWG's eighth affordable housing project and its second in the Green Bay area.

The Fort will be located at 419 Donald Driver Way near Leicht Memorial Park. It will contain 223 units, five stories and sit on 1,300 square feet of commercial space.

Offering affordable-priced living spaces, 187 units will be reserved for residents earning up to 60% of the area median income and 46 units available at market rate.

After completion, The Fort will offer many amenities including a workout room, business center, public art displays, a co-working and community lounge space with a full kitchen, a fog run and an indoor pet washing station.

The Fort is expected to be completed in 2024.

To learn more about TWG and The Fort, visit twgdev.com .