Boston, MA

Bill Russell, Celtics legend and NBA trailblazer, dead at 88

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The basketball community lost an all-time legend on Sunday as Bill Russell died at age 88, his family announced on Twitter.

Russell, who won a record 11 NBA titles with the Celtics, was a trailblazer as a black superstar in the 1950s and ’60s, and became the first black head coach of any North American professional team when the Celtics hired him in 1966 as a player-coach.

In a statement announcing his death, his family called Russell “the most prolific winner in American sports history.” By any measure, that is correct.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player and in 2021 as a coach, Russell won two NCAA titles at San Francisco, an Olympic gold medalist and two NBA titles as a coach, in addition to his 11 as a player.

Comprised of a core that included Russell at center along with fellow Hall of Famers Bob Cousy, Tommy Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Bill Sharman and Sam Jones, the Celtics won a stunning 11 of 13 championships from 1956-1969. In 10 Game 7’s, Russell was undefeated in his career. Extended to any winner-take-all game — in NCAAs, Olympics and best-of-five playoff rounds — he was 21-0. The Finals MVP Award is named after him, and Russell was often on hand to give it out.

Bill Russell died at age 88.
Getty Images
Bill Russell, left, defends Wilt Chamberlain during the 1969 NBA Finals.
AP
Bill Russell won a record 11 NBA titles with the Celtics.
Bettmann Archive

In addition to his basketball credentials, Russell was also a leader in the area of civil rights, enduring racist abuse throughout his career in Boston, where his home was once broken into and graffitied.

“From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change,” his family said in the statement. “Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

Russell’s relationship with the city was complex — he didn’t attend his jersey retirement in 1972 and once described himself as “playing for the Celtics, not for Boston.” Eventually, in 1999, the team re-retired his number in a ceremony at which he attended.

In a statement announcing his death, his family called Russell “the most prolific winner in American sports history.”
NBAE via Getty Images
Bill Russell shoots while playing against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in 1967.
NBAE via Getty Images
Bill Russell, left, and coach Arnold “Red” Auerbach with the Celtics.
AP

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics — including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards — only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of ihs athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

“… I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever.”

Russell’s accolades include a record 11 championships and five MVP awards.
NBAE via Getty Images

Born in Monroe, Louisiana, Russell’s family moved to San Francisco, where he parlayed a spot on the McClymonds High School basketball team into a scholarship at San Francisco. Though Russell never averaged over 20 points in an NBA season, he is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all-time, with a 6-foot-9 frame that made him one of the greatest shot blockers ever, and a career average of 22.5 rebounds per game.

Later in life, he was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Arrangements for his memorial service have yet to be announced.

GF65
3d ago

My condolences go out to the family friends and Celtic family/fans. He was definitely one of the greatest of all time. RIP Mr Russell.😞

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
