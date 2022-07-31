ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing.

According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”

When police arrived, they spoke to the suspect, Matthew Green. Green told officers he was walking back to the hotel and heard a kitten in the weeds. He found the kitten and placed it in his backpack. He said the kitten wouldn’t “shut up,” and he removed the kitten from the backpack. Green then stated that the kitten continued to meow, so he broke its neck, leaving it on the cemetery bank near the hotel.

Green is charged with animal cruelty. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

ignorancerunsdeepinUS
3d ago

I’m sure it’s gonna be the new fad he’s got mental illness and he couldn’t help himself! The system has failed him. He’s been trying to get help but no one would help him. Blah blah blah blah

Lori Sexton
3d ago

this is just terrible! in no way did this poor little kitten deserve this. it's heartbreaking that people have no regard for life anymore. he could have easily just walked away or called the authorities to come get the little kitten. there was no need to hurt it. judging by the smile on his face in the picture, he is proud of what he did...I'm so disappointed in people...☹️

Angela Hunter
3d ago

if he didn't like the noise needed to leave it where it was he was just looking for something to hurt

