Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing.

According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”

When police arrived, they spoke to the suspect, Matthew Green. Green told officers he was walking back to the hotel and heard a kitten in the weeds. He found the kitten and placed it in his backpack. He said the kitten wouldn’t “shut up,” and he removed the kitten from the backpack. Green then stated that the kitten continued to meow, so he broke its neck, leaving it on the cemetery bank near the hotel.

Green is charged with animal cruelty. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.