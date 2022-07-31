ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit

By Otis Kirk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247Sports

Ten single-game feats for Arkansas football in 2022

Arkansas has a chance to have a big season in 2022, and ultimately the only thing that matters is wins and losses and the final record. However, along the way, it would certainly be entertaining to see a few milestones broken. This isn't a list for cumulative accomplishments throughout the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

WATCH: Eric Musselman, players preview European Tour

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – On Wednesday, media members got a chance to see the Arkansas basketball team in action one last time before they head overseas for games in Spain and Italy. Eric Musselman and players Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning Jr., and Jalen Graham spoke to the media after...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

Hogs’ Nick Smith gets top player honor from USA TODAY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas freshman Nick Smith was tabbed the USA TODAY National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Fellow Razorback Derrian Ford was one of 24 finalists up for the award as well. According to USA TODAY:. “Smith masterfully used his 6-foot-5 frame to create...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Razorbacks Face Louisville in Maui Invitational Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – Arkansas will open the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational versus Louisville, it was announced today along with the complete tournament bracket. The Razorbacks and Cardinals will play on Nov. 21 at Noon / 4 pm (CT) on ESPN2. The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational is back...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Little Rock Touchdown Club announces impressive 2022 speaker lineup

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The president of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, David Bazzel, announced the 2022 Touchdown Club lineup Tuesday morning. Bazzel, an inductee into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, was joined by George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. The lineup of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Hottest day ever: Who remembers August 2011?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°. Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russellville and Fort Smith reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely

Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Jacksonville Museum of Military History

Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake

Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

