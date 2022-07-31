Nichols named new Ashley Ridge tennis coach

www.postandcourier.com
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Charleston-based ‘fast casual’ restaurants eyeing expansion
Charleston is not as fast-paced as some of the country’s larger cities, where fast casual brands, many of which are chains, serve as go-to lunch and dinner options for those in a hurry. But Charleston’s appetite for quick meals that aren’t lacking in quality is growing, just like the...
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
FRAZIER, Robert Lee Jr., 55, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GREEN, Joseph, 86, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. GRIFFIN, George E., 78, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HILL, James Thomas, 47, of...
HBCU National Champion SC State Bulldogs report to camp
ORANGEBURG, SC (SC State) – The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday (Aug. 2nd) in preparation for the 2022 season. Buddy Pough, is entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.
BE fan in the crowd captures it all
Retired dentist volunteers as sports photographer for last 10 years. Dr. Eddie Collins is one of the biggest Bishop England High School sports fans around. But you won’t find him applauding at Battling Bishops sporting events. That’s because the 74-year-old Collins is busy and has his hands full with...
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
Kingstree High girls basketball coach James Price recognized for 25 years of coaching
Kingstree High’s James Price was recognized by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association for 25 years of being a coach July 26. Price is the head girls’ basketball coach for the Blazers and an assistant football coach. Price saw the recognition as more of a longevity award than...
Inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree set for August
5:30 p.m. – Burke Bulldogs vs. Lucy Beckham Bengals. 6:10 p.m. - Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars. 6:50 p.m. – West Ashley Wildcats vs. St. John’s Islanders. 7:30 p.m. – Military Magnet Academy Eagles vs. R.B. Stall Warriors. 8:10 p.m. – Bishop England Battling...
The Origin of Moncks Corner, aka Mitton
On 15 November 1680, 1,500 acres was granted to Landgrave Joseph West. This tract lay adjoining and just to the north of Sir Peter Colleton’s Fairlawn Barony. Landgrave West, on 7 December 1686, conveyed the entire 1,500 acres to James Le Bas, a French immigrant. On his death, this...
Mount Pleasant realtor joins Carolina One
One new realtor from Mount Pleasant recently joined Carolina One Real Estate. A licensed Realtor for more than twenty years in New York, Connecticut and South Carolina, Kai Audett is the most recent experienced real estate agent to affiliate with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office. Audett’s real estate credentials include many years of renovation, building and construction, finance and investment strategies. Audett extensively uses market trends and demographics to find the right home for buyers and the most effective marketing opportunities for sellers. Audett has earned numerous professional real estate designations and maintains membership in professional associations nationally (NAR) and in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Members of the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, Kai and her husband are avid Lowcountry sailors. They are the proud parents of five grown children and the owners of a chocolate labradoodle named Kodiak and a goldendoodle named Lily. Audett enjoys cooking and entertaining with friends, painting, traveling, reading, cycling and hiking. Reach her at kai.audett@carolinaone.com or (845) 261-3655.
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
Wando principal selected as associate superintendent of high schools for CCSD
Wando High School will have a new, but familiar, face leading the high school in the upcoming school year as the current principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, takes on a bigger role in the Charleston County School District. She’ll leave behind her role as principal for one of the largest schools...
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
New restaurant on way to upper King Street in Charleston; SC tax-free weekend is Aug. 5-7
A small restaurant and bar by the owners of D'Allesandro's Pizza is under construction on the Charleston peninsula near the Crosstown overpasses. Novavon is being built at 638 King St., just north of Barsa, with 328 square feet of inside patron space. A representative of D'Allesandro's did not immediately respond...
Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty. The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5, patrons of Carolina Ale House can donate while visiting.
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
Some Can’t-Miss Daily Burger, Pizza, and Sushi Deals Charleston, SC
Who doesn’t love a great burger, pizza, or sushi?. More importantly, who doesn’t love a deal? Here are some amazing daily deals you cannot miss. Rutledge Cab Company – 1300 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. $8.95 Flat-Top Burger and Fries. Locals – Mount Pleasant – 1150 Queensborough Blvd...
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
