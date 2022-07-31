Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA

wpgtalkradio.com
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
Wisconsin Semi Truck Driver Faints, Crashes Into Home
An 8-month-old baby was inside the home.
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Delran, Burlington County
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Delran, Burlington County.
NBC Philadelphia
Toddler Dies After Ingesting Cocaine, Fentanyl; Cherry Hill Man Charged
A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl who ingested cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday. Walter H. Clark, 27, faces aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment charges, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. On Saturday, July 23, authorities said officers...
WPG Talk Radio
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills
A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer.
Hammonton man held, Atlantic City man released in child luring cases
A Hammonton man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old boy in Egg Harbor Township for sex will stay in jail. Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, was ordered held Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. But the judge released Bruce Cahan, a 77-year-old Atlantic City man whose attorney,...
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
Driver Ejected In Serious Weekend Crash On Garden State Parkway
A medical chopper was called to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on the Jersey Shore for at least four patients Sunday, July 31, Ocean County Scanner News reports. Photos from the scene on the southbound side of the highway show the chopper landing near milepost 96.3 in Wall Township.
Centre Daily
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
Runaway Atlantic City teen found safe, police say
Atlantic City police say a teen missing since last Wednesday has been found safe. Haniyah Graves, 14, was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the city’s Chelsea Heights section. She was believed to be with a male friend, possibly in the area of Ohio...
Manchester, NJ woman pours gas on man and taunts him with butane until he gives up clothes, money
It was a meet-up gone wrong in so many ways. Two people were communicating on Snapchat and a woman was interested in what the young man was selling so they decided to meet in person. The woman then turned the tables on the young man when they met outside the...
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
WPG Talk Radio
