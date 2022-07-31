RaceDayCT Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Speedbowl Pick ‘Em Contest

Marcello Rufrano Seeking First SK Modified® Win in NAPA SK 5k at Stafford. With 14 career wins at Stafford Speedway spread across the SK Light, Street Stock, and Open Modified divisions, including an SK Light championship in 2018, Marcello Rufrano knows what it takes to win and how to get to victory lane. One victory that has eluded him in his career is a win in Stafford’s premier SK Modified® division. Armed with a brand new #88 Wheelers Auto Chevrolet for the 2022 season, Rufrano has recorded a total of 6 podium finishes this season and he feels like the August 5th, NAPA SK 5k will be a prime opportunity to grab his very first win.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO