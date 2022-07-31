RaceDayCT Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Speedbowl Pick ‘Em Contest

racedayct.com
racedayct.com
Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5K Heat Race Bonuses At Stafford
(Press release from Stafford Speedway) For the 8th consecutive season, John & Maina Rufrano from Wheelers Auto Service of Hamden, CT will provide heat race bonuses for this Friday night’s NAPA SK 5k event at Stafford Speedway. The Rufrano’s and Wheelers Auto will provide a total bonus of $2,000 for the SK Modified® heat races with each heat race winner banking $250, each second place finisher $150, and each third place finisher $100. The $2,000 in heat race bonus money, when combined with the race purse and other contingency awards, pushes the total posted awards for the 9th Annual NAPA SK 5k to well over $35,000.
racedayct.com
Marcello Rufrano Seeking First SK Modified Win in NAPA SK 5K At Stafford
Marcello Rufrano Seeking First SK Modified® Win in NAPA SK 5k at Stafford. With 14 career wins at Stafford Speedway spread across the SK Light, Street Stock, and Open Modified divisions, including an SK Light championship in 2018, Marcello Rufrano knows what it takes to win and how to get to victory lane. One victory that has eluded him in his career is a win in Stafford’s premier SK Modified® division. Armed with a brand new #88 Wheelers Auto Chevrolet for the 2022 season, Rufrano has recorded a total of 6 podium finishes this season and he feels like the August 5th, NAPA SK 5k will be a prime opportunity to grab his very first win.
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
Milford Cowboy Lassos Shopping Carts in Wal-Mart Parking Lot
Just what we need, another cowboy in CT. Just when you thought people had taken their love for Yellowstone to it's height, we find a new level of fandom for the Kevin Costner hit TV series. I was cruising the CT Reddit page on Monday (7/25/22) when I came across a video from Milford, CT.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Liquor Super Store
Celebrating six years serving the Watertown community this fall, business continues to increase at Liquor Super Store. Owner Sultan Ayash credits the store’s success to superior customer service, while offering a plentiful selection and competitive prices. The store’s convenient Main Street location is easily accessible and offers shoppers plenty of parking. Ayash oversees all aspects of the store’s operations day to day, along with Store Manager Melanie Sperry and a group of family members who help out when needed, including his wife, Noor Ayash.
What to know about jellyfish in Long Island Sound
MADISON, Conn. — The beach is a popular place this time of year, but swimmers have been running into more and more jellyfish in recent days. This is the time of summer when jellyfish are very common in the sound, not just because the water is so warm. It’s their breeding season.
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
UConn men unveil 2022-23 non-conference schedule
If the UConn men’s basketball team wants to build momentum to start the 2022-23 season, it will have to contend with an early five-game gauntlet against stiff competition. The Huskies play three games in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational tournament followed by match-ups against Oklahoma State and at Florida as part of their 11-game non-conference schedule announced Monday.
proptalk.com
An Engineering Feat: The USS Nautilus
Upon learning that Charles Edward Roth, whose company created the mold for the propeller of the USS Nautilus, was the grandfather of PropTalk’s customer service manager, Brooke King, we decided to learn more. The USS Nautilus submarine, launched in 1954, currently calls the Submarine Force Library and Museum in...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Horse trainer accused of torturing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland
PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
