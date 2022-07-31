Ric Flair Says He’s Drinking In Leadup To Last Match, Talks Potentially Bleeding In Bout

411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall. When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Renee Paquette Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan About A Role In AEW
During an interview with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V, Renee Paquette said that she hasn’t spoke with Tony Khan at all, including about a possible role in AEW. She said: “I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan]. I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.“
Rob Schamberger Reveals His Favorite Painting He’s Ever Done
Rob Schamberger is WWE’s artist-in-residence and has done a number of memorable paintings, but he revealed his personal favorite one in a new interview. Schamberger, who is the artist behind Canvas 2 Canvas, appeared on the Wrestling Winedown podcast and was asked about his favorite painting, first explaining why it’s a hard answer and then naming his portrait of Connor Michalek (of Connor’s Cure fame). You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
Eddie Kingston Says He Has a ‘Bad Feeling’ About Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Kingston is known for taking issue with some of his wrestling colleagues, and we can add Jonathan Gresham to that list. As previously reported, Gresham requested his AEW and ROH release following Death Before Dishonor during a meeting where he was heated over frustrations due to communication issues with Tony Khan. Kingston has faced Gresham a few times in his career and was asked about the man during a Highspots Superstore signing.
Adam Cole Trends On Twitter After Turning On Young Bucks, Making Kid Cry
As previously reported, Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite last night, leading to Hangman Page making the save. The turn was also notable for causing a young fan in the audience to cry. This led to Adam Cole trending on Twitter. You can see the moment, as well as fan reactions, below.
Coffin Match & More Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is a special “Quake By The Lake” episode next week, and it will feature a Coffin Match and more. AEW announced an updated lineup for next week’s show, which will see Brody King battle Darby Allin in a Coffin Match while Jade Cargill has an open challenge for the TBS Championship.
Chris Jericho On If He’ll Ever Have Another Barbed Wire Match
In an interview with Absolute Geek (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about the possibility of having another barbed wire match in his career. He’s only had two and his last one happened against Eddie Kingston last month. Here are highlights:. On doing another barbed wire match: “I have stitches...
Bryan Danielson on His Stint on the WWE Creative Team, Loved Working With Bruce Prichard
– During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette during Starrcast V, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his stint as part of the WWE creative team. Danielson also had praise for Bruce Prichard and said he loved working with him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bryan Danielson...
WWE News: POV Shot Of Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Lift At SummerSlam, WWE Now Previews Raw
– WWE has posted a new alternate video of Brock Lesnar’s tractor-assisted ring lift during the WWE SummerSlam main event. The company posted the following video from the POV of Lesnar’s tractor:. – The latest episode of WWE Now previews tonight’s episode of Raw:
Triple H Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was When He First Came To WWE
Logan Paul delivered in his match against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam and is now signed with the company, but Triple H acknowledges he didn’t know who Paul was at first. The WWE EVP and head of creative was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show on Tuesday and talked about his initial reaction to Paul coming into the company back in April of last year, noting that he didn’t know who the internet celebrity was.
Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic
– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
