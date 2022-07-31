Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD believes an argument occurred which led to the suspect shooting into Brown’s room from the outside.

No suspect is in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

