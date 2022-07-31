Owami Davies: Appeal to find missing student nurse

www.bbc.com
Maratha 38
3d ago
Please be safe and let your family know what’s happened to you; they are so worried.🙏🙏🙏
Reply
9
Related
'Help Find My Child': Father Pleads For Help Finding Missing Ole Miss Student
A Mississippi father is pleading for help to find a missing University of Mississippi student, who mysteriously vanished a week ago. “Call, contact the law enforcement. Just tell them what you know,” Jimmie “Jay” Lee’s father, Jimmie Lee said in a video released by Oxford Police. “This is my plea, that you help find my child.”
Police launch desperate search for schoolgirl, 15, after she vanished from her home
A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Southend since late yesterday evening, July 26, local police have said. Officers in Southend said Chantelle Edwards, 15, was reported missing shortly before 11.20pm on Tuesday. Chantelle was described as being a white female, slim, 5ft 5in tall, with long...
Owami Davies: Three arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...
AOL Corp
Search continues for missing 20-year-old Ole Miss student
The search continues for 20-year-old Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who has now been missing for 10 days. Lee was last seen on the morning of July 8 after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments dressed in "a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers," according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Frantic search for girl, 10, with ‘sandy blonde hair’ who vanished from her family home four days ago
Police are asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl after she vanished from her home. The little girl was last seen at a on home on Phylis Street in Ipswich, Queensland, on Friday at about 10am. Police and family are worried about her due to her young age. She...
'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter
A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
AOL Corp
Suspect charged with murder of missing 20-year-old University of Mississippi student, body still not found
A Mississippi man is being held without bond for the murder of a 20-year-old college student who vanished on July 8. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Sheldon Timothy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day
Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”
Archie Battersbee’s parents lose fight to keep son, 12, on life support
High court judge rules boy has ‘no hope’ of recovery from brain damage apparently suffered while taking ‘blackout challenge’
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Two killers, 25, and 26, who used tracker device to ambush a father, 33, before stabbing him to death inside his Mercedes ML250 are jailed for a total of 46 years
Two killers who attached a tracking device to the underside of their victim’s Mercedes before they knifed him to death have been jailed for at least 46 years. Harvey MacFoy, 26, and Donald Owusu, 25, and a third unidentified man had planned to abduct bus driver Albert Amofa, 33.
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Comments / 17