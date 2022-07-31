ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger slams McCarthy over Hutchinson comment: ‘I don’t trust a thing’ he says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday night following his comments on his contact with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

The Illinois Republican, who has been a vocal and frequent critic of former President Trump, told CNN host Anderson Cooper that he does not “trust a thing Kevin McCarthy says.”

“I mean, look, I don’t trust a thing Kevin McCarthy says, I’ll be honest with you,” said Kinzinger, according to CNN footage on Mediaite .

The comment from Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, comes hours after McCarthy told reporters during a press conference that he did not recall talking to Hutchinson on Jan. 6 about the possibility of Trump coming to the Capitol during the election certification process.

Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer deal: Dems shocked, GOP feels betrayed

“If I talked to her, I don’t remember it. If it was coming up here, I don’t think I wanted a lot of people coming up to the Capitol. But I don’t remember the conversation,” McCarthy said.

He did say that he remembered talking to White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Trump and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on that day.

Kinzinger claimed that McCarthy is “siding with insurrectionists” because he’s vying for the Speaker’s gavel should Republicans win the House in the 2022 midterms.

“Sometime about a year or two ago, he made the decision that his only goal was to become Speaker of the House. And he’ll do whatever he has to do, and he thinks that siding with the insurrectionists is the way to get there,” said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger said that Hutchinson was “extremely credible” during her testimony under oath at the hearing.

Teen killed, 4 others injured in stabbing while tubing on Wisconsin river

“The idea she would just come up with that story and make it up is ludicrous,” he said, criticizing figures who have denied parts of Hutchinson’s testimony.

Hutchinson was a star witness in the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings, which have attempted to demonstrate the role that Trump played in the day’s events.

The former Trump aide shared, among other things, that the former president and then-chief of staff Mark Meadows knew attendees at the Ellipse rally had weapons .

Hutchinson testified that she spoke with McCarthy during the riot about the prospect of Trump going to the Capitol.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy for comment.

WBRE

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have chosen to cast ballots by mail […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Prisoner accused of using ‘shank’ in stabbing at SCI Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a prisoner at SCI/Dallas for what they say was a stabbing involving ‘shank’ with another prisoner. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday around 12:52 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI/Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd assaulted another […]
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Man accused of slashing woman with knife

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say a woman was found with a wound on her arm from a slashing by a knife. According to the Scranton Police Department, on July 30, police were called for a stabbed victim in the 900 block of Providence Road. Once arriving on the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Scranton hospitals propose joining together under one license

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Michael Curran, CEO of both the Moses Taylor Hospital and the Regional Hospital of Scranton, sent in a request to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the two Scranton based hospitals to work under one license. Under a joint license, Moses Taylor would focus in obstetrics and senior mental health services, […]
SCRANTON, PA
