From The Ambulance To The Funeral This Dog Does Not Leave His Deceased Father

 4 days ago
Vicster
4d ago

Some people don't realize how much a pet misses there deceased owner. This is why you need to have someone to take over the love and care of your pet!!

Donna Ham
4d ago

I hope someone from the family takes his dog and gives it a loving and forever home

Dops
3d ago

If humans could just be like dogs the world would be a better place Loyal more than anyone or anything could ever be.

