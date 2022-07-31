ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Charles Leclerc all but concedes title to Max Verstappen after Ferrari blunder

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdwGY_0gzedmCd00

Charles Leclerc all but conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after he admitted it is going to be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen takes an 80-point advantage into the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three victories with just nine to play – after he claimed the eighth win of his title defence at the Hungaroring following a superb drive from 10th on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton started seventh and finished second – following his late charge through the field – with pole-sitter George Russell third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Rf7C_0gzedmCd00
Max Verstappen claimed his eighth win of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix (Darko Bandic/AP) (AP)

After Leclerc overcame Russell’s 30-lap resistance to assume the lead at Turn 1, he looked destined to win.

But the Monegasque’s afternoon was wrecked – and his championship hopes dealt an almost irreversible blow – when Ferrari elected to put their star driver on the hardest rubber. It was a strategy dismissed by tyre supplier Pirelli, and one Verstappen said his Red Bull team did not even consider.

From being the fastest man at the Hungaroring, Leclerc suddenly had no speed, and he was gobbled up by Verstappen at the start of lap 40.

Verstappen spun at the penultimate corner on the same lap to allow Leclerc back in front. But such was Leclerc’s dramatic loss of pace, Verstappen raced past his beleaguered rival with ease at the second corner five laps later. An extra pit stop saw him cross the line a desperate sixth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRN1g_0gzedmCd00
Charles Leclerc finished a disappointing sixth on Sunday (Anna Szilagyi/AP) (AP)

“A race like this is frustrating and we need to get better as a whole,” said the 24-year-old, who crashed from the lead of last weekend’s French Grand Prix.

“It always feels like there is something going on, whether it is reliability or mistakes, so we need to get better at putting a weekend together.

“We were strong, we probably had the pace to win, but eventually we didn’t and there are reasons for it. And stopping for the hard tyre was the turning point of the race. We lost all our pace, and the last part of the race was a disaster for me.

“Before thinking abut the championship we need to understand as a team what we need to do to get better, because otherwise winning it is going to be very difficult.”

Remarkably, Verstappen, the grid’s standout performer so far this season, can now afford to finish second at each of the remaining rounds and still win the title.

“You cannot afford any mistakes if you want to fight for the championship,” said Verstappen.

“Ferrari chose the wrong tyres in their final stint. Before then, they were quite strong. We put the right tyres on the car today and that was the most important thing to get right.”

For large periods of Sunday’s 70-lap affair, Hamilton was out of contention. But after adopting a different strategy to those around him, the race came towards the British driver in the closing stages.

Hamilton pitted from the lead with 19 laps remaining, and after taking on the speediest soft rubber, passed Ferrari’s Carlos Sanz with seven laps left.

He then moved ahead of team-mate Russell with five to run, clinching his second runner-up spot in as many races, and his fifth podium in a row for his steadily improving Mercedes team.

“If we are able to take this pace into the second half of the season, we can start to fight with the guys ahead,” said the seven-time world champion.

“This is the first time we have been able to battle with Ferrari and that is huge for us.

“The Red Bulls are still ahead – the fact Max started 10th, spun, and finished eight seconds ahead of me says enough about their car.

“But we have made huge progress, and huge steps so to have this consistency, and two double podiums in the last two races gives us a huge boost ahead of the second half of the season.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pep Lijnders insists ‘the future looks really bright’ for Liverpool

Pep Lijnders does not see Liverpool’s “special ride” ending any time soon thanks to the confidence Jurgen Klopp’s assistant has in the squad’s mentality and quality. The Reds played every match possible in a 2021-22 season that was as mammoth as it was memorable, with Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory bringing hope of a quadruple that just evaded them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

Chelsea complete Carney Chukwuemeka signing from Aston Villa

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old midfielder, who was part of the England side that won the Under-19 European Championship this summer, moves to Stamford Bridge having decided against signing an extension to his Villa contract, which was due to expire next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

‘Charming’ Charlotte enjoys Commonwealth Games visit with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte has been described as a “charming” young girl after her first family engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The seven-year-old princess joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.
TENNIS
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

Archbishop ‘made horrible mistake’ on same-sex marriage, says Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig has said the lives of LGBTQ+ people are “at stake” after the Archbishop of Canterbury reaffirmed a 1998 Anglican declaration rejecting same-sex marriage. In an open letter published on Twitter on Wednesday night, the Danish-British author and comedian, who is gay, said Justin Welby “made a horrible mistake” when he confirmed on Tuesday that the “validity” of Resolution 1.10 from the 1998 Lambeth Conference is “not in doubt”.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

A CIA drone strike has killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to reports. Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
MILITARY
newschain

Rapper Mystikal denied bail over rape allegations

A judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled that evidence against the 51-year-old, real name Michael Tyler, his history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

£50-a-month rise in average tracker mortgage costs following rate rise

Homeowners whose mortgages directly track the Bank of England base rate will see around £50 per month added to their costs typically, according to industry calculations. The Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.50 percentage points on Thursday, taking it from 1.25% to 1.75%, marking the biggest single rate jump since 1995.
BUSINESS
newschain

Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
POLITICS
newschain

Construction industry shrinks for first time in 18 months

UK construction firms have seen activity in the sector decline for the first time since January 2021 due to pressure from soaring costs and higher interest rates, according to new figures. The closely watched S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 48.9 in July, dropping from a reading of...
CONSTRUCTION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy