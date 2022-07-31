ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

An Adorable And Sweet Rescued Orphan Raccoon Still Returns To His Foster Home To Snuggle Up With His Loving Foster Mother

dailyphew.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyphew.com

Comments / 26

epicdinoman
4d ago

So precious and adorable!!! LOVE watching and learning about them and other animals more so than humans.😍💖

Reply(2)
20
Tom Noname
2d ago

Due to rabies, which is around and you don't always know what animals have it. You are not to collect wild animals. Many States have laws . You must have a reibiator license.

Reply
2
Related
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoons#Foster Home#Snuggle#Hugs And Kisses
buzznicked.com

Puppy Hoping To Get Adopted In Shelter Begs For Attention By Smiling At Everyone That Passes By

Stealing the hearts of everyone who passes by, this 8-week old Labrador puppy smiles at anyone who walks by his kennel. The puppy, named Burreaux, even flashes his pearly whites each time he receives a compliment from someone. The puppy’s unique talent was first noticed by a shelter volunteer, Sarah Walton, when she was telling him how good of a boy Burreaux has been. Each compliment that Sarah gave him would result in a large and affable grin from the pup.
PETS
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy