Carolyn Sampson, Allan Clayton & Christian Immler Lead New CD/DVD Releases

The Bayreuth Festival has confirmed that Polish bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny will perform in the opening night of “Siegfried.”. The company said, “After yesterday’s stage accident, Tomasz Konieczny is on the road to recovery and will sing the Wanderer as planned for tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Siegfried.’ We would like to take this opportunity to expressly thank Michael Kupfer-Radecky, who brilliantly saved yesterday’s performance.”

