Carolyn Sampson, Allan Clayton & Christian Immler Lead New CD/DVD Releases

operawire.com
Related
operawire.com
Michael Spyres, Rihab Chaieb, Emily Pogorelc, Lawrence Brownlee, Elizabeth Llewellyn Headline Vocal Arts DC’s 2022-23 Season
Vocal Arts DC has announced its 2022-23 season. The season opens with a recital featuring tenor Michael Spyres and pianist Mathieu Pordoy. The program will include music by Beethoven, Berlioz, and Liszt. Performance Date: Oct. 10, 2022. Rihab Chaieb and Brian Zeger will present music by Schumann, Ravel, Bizet, Aubert,...
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Nicola Campogrande
This week Festival Della Valle D’Itria is set to present its final opera of the season. It will world premiere “Opera Italiana” by Nicola Campogrande, a composer who is regarded as “one of the most interesting Italian composers of the young generation.”. The new opera was...
operawire.com
Teatro Grattacielo Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Don Giovanni’
New York based Teatro Grattacielo has announced a major cast change for its upcoming production of “Don Giovanni.”. The production, which opens on August 5, 2022, will star Suchan Kim in the title role. He will take over for Joe Lodato, who was originally scheduled. “We wish Joe Lodato...
operawire.com
Bayreuth Festival Confirms Tomasz Konieczny for Opening of ‘Siegfried’ After Accident
The Bayreuth Festival has confirmed that Polish bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny will perform in the opening night of “Siegfried.”. The company said, “After yesterday’s stage accident, Tomasz Konieczny is on the road to recovery and will sing the Wanderer as planned for tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Siegfried.’ We would like to take this opportunity to expressly thank Michael Kupfer-Radecky, who brilliantly saved yesterday’s performance.”
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Edmonton Opera Announces Rumbold Vocal Prize
Edmonton Opera has announced the inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize. The prize will be awarded to emerging opera singers with four finalists taking part in a week of professional development. Among the activities they will participate in are a vocal master class featuring Adrianne Pieczonka. The four finalists will receive air...
operawire.com
Soprano Alexandra Flood to Preview Queensland Art Song Festival
Soprano Alexandra Flood is set to present a preview performance for the Queensland Art Song Festival. The soprano will appear in recital on August 7, 2022 at the Queensland Conservatorium at 5 p.m. The event will be free to all audiences. The Queensland Art Song Festival is set to inaugurate...
operawire.com
Rhode Island Philharmonic Names Interim Principal Conductor
The Rhode Island Philharmonic has announced an Interim Principal Conductor. Tania Miller will take the position following the passing of Maestro Bramwell Tovey. Her commitment was secured in early July at Tovey’s invitation and with the full support of the organization’s board, management, and orchestra committee. The conductor...
operawire.com
Edinburgh International Festival Free Digital Programming
In part of its 75th season, Edinburg International Festival will offer free digital programming. The “At Home” series running August 5 -28 will feature five commissioned short films, two full-length concerts, a series of exclusive music sessions, and behind-the-scenes interviews with leading artists. The vocal selections include selections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Lyric Fest Unveils 2022-23 Season
Lyric Fest’s 20th anniversary season, which coincides with its 2022-23 edition, has been announced. This season will feature a world premiere opera by Damien Geter and several milestone celebrations. “Elysian Fields” is the season opener. Soprano Magdalena Kuźma, and mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce will perform solo and duets, entitled “dawns,...
operawire.com
Teatro Massimo Bellini Announces 2025 Season Opener
The Teatro Massimo Bellini in Catania, Italy has announced the opening night for its 2025 season. The company noted that in co-production with the Teatro di Zagabria and Teatro la Coruña, the company will present a production of Verdi’s “Otello” by Giancarlo Del Monaco which is set to be conducted by Fabrizio Maria Carminati.
operawire.com
Yusif Eyvazov Signs With Arcadia Artists Management
Yusif Eyvazov has signed with Arcadia Artists for worldwide general management. Eyvazov has performed at some of the greatest opera houses in the world including Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Vienna State Opera, Teatro Real in Madrid, Berlin State Opera, Royal Opera House in London, Paris National Opera, Liceu Opera Barcelona, and The Metropolitan Opera, among others.
operawire.com
Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2023 Operas
The Rossini Opera Festival has announced the operas for the 2023 season. For the 44 edition, the festival will present a critical edition of “Eduardo e Cristina” conducted by Jader Bignamini and directed by Stefano Poda. There will also be a new production of “Adelaide di Borgogna” conducted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Latonia Moore, Irina Lungu & J’Nai Bridges Lead Teatro Lirico di Cagliari’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Lirico di Cagliari has announced its 2023 season. Cilea’s “Gloria” will star Ramaz Chikviladze, Mattia Denti, Anastasia Bartoli, Valentina Boi, Franco Vassallo, Ivan Inverardi, Carlo Ventre, and Denis Pivnitsky. Francesco Cilluffo conducts the production by Antonio Albanese. Performance Dates: Feb. 10-19, 2023. Rossini’s “La Cenerentola”...
operawire.com
Rossini Opera Festival to Collaborate with Rai For 2022 Season
The Rossini Opera Festival is set to broadcast some of its productions on Rai. The festival will first broadcast a production of “Le Comte Ory” starring Juan Diego Flórez in the title role alongside Nahuel Di Pierro, Maria Kataeva, Andrzej Filończyk, Julie Fuchs, Monica Bacelli, and Anna-Doris Capitelli. The opening performance will be broadscast on Rai 3 radio on August 9 and then on Rai Cultura and Rai5 on Oct. 13.
operawire.com
Eleonora Buratto Headlines Rossini Opera Festival’s ‘Otello’
The Rossini Opera Festival is set to present Rossini’s “Otello.”. The new production is set to star Eleonora Buratto, who takes on the role of Desdemona a year after her debut as Desdemona in Verdi’s “Otello” at the Liceu in Barcelona. The new production will...
operawire.com
Giuliana Gianfaldoni, Francesca Dotto & Giorgio Berrugi Lead Teatro Massimo Bellini’s 2022-23 Season
Teatro Massimo Bellini in Catania, Italy has announced its 2022-23 Season. The season opens with Puccini’s “La bohème” starring Valeria Sepe, Jessica Nuccio, and Giorgio Berrugi. Fabrizio Maria Carminati conducts the production by Mario Pontiggia. Performance Dates: Nov. 26-Dec. 4, 2022. Mozart’s “Le nozze di Figaro”...
Comments / 0