ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Netflix sues alleged knockoff ‘Bridgerton’ musical creators for infringement

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHDlT_0gzecn7Z00

( The Hill ) – Netflix filed a lawsuit Friday against the creators of a stage musical production version of the streaming platform’s hit show “Bridgerton,” alleging that they infringed on the platform’s copyright.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, states that Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear stole intellectual property from Netflix to build an international brand. Barlow and Bear created “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” a musical version of the show, after beginning to post about the series on TikTok soon after it was released in December 2020.

The pair have received accolades for the musical, winning a Grammy award this year for best musical theater album.

They began creating musical compositions based on characters, scenes, dialogue and plot points, as others did. Netflix directly told Barlow and Bear when asked that the compositions were not authorized, according to the lawsuit.

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

The complaint states that they still moved forward to create their album.

“At each step of the way, Barlow & Bear’s representatives repeatedly assured Netflix that they understood Netflix’s position and led Netflix to believe that Netflix would be consulted before Barlow & Bear took steps beyond streaming their album online in audio-only format,” the lawsuit reads.

Netflix is arguing that their representations were false and the two are now profiting from its intellectual property.

The complaint states that Barlow and Bear held a “massive, for-profit stage show” called “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert” in front of a sold-out audience at the Kennedy Center despite repeated objections from Netflix.

Cheers! These are America’s 10 most popular beers

It states the show featured more than a dozen songs that copied dialogue, character traits, expression and other elements verbatim from the series. Barlow and Bear misrepresented that they were using Netflix’s “BRIDGERTON” trademark with permission, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the pair plan to stage another performance of their musical in London, making it a world tour and promoting their own Bridgerton-themed merchandise.

Netflix and Barlow and Bear did not immediately return requests from The Hill for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Bear
WCBD Count on 2

Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Creators#The U S District Court#Tiktok#Barlow Bear
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested following Friday morning crash on Rivers Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have made an arrest following the Friday car crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. According to North Charleston Police Department, traffic investigators have arrested 62-year-old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. Hart was arrested on two charges of reckless […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop

CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, according to Shams Charania. Russell starred for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969 winning a record-setting 11 NBA championships. Russell was also a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award is named after him. He […]
NBA
WCBD Count on 2

Shooting at Colleton County pool hall leaves 1 dead: deputies

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, CCSO located a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
WCBD Count on 2

Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people were rescued from the water Saturday night near Daufuskie Island. According to the US Coast Guard, a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water. The initial call came in at 10:16 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. Boat […]
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton Co. mobile home damaged in electrical fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County suffered damages after an apparent electrical fire on Sunday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the fire happened along the 12700 block of Mount Carmel Road, just before 1:45 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke emitting from the roof of the double-wide mobile home. “Firefighters […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy