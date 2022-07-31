NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, according to Shams Charania.
Russell starred for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969 winning a record-setting 11 NBA championships.
Russell was also a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award is named after him.
He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.
He passed away peacefully.
