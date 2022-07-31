ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

By Brayden Stamps
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGmuh_0gzecf3l00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, according to Shams Charania.

Russell starred for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969 winning a record-setting 11 NBA championships.

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

Russell was also a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award is named after him.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

He passed away peacefully.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: 1 dead after reported shooting in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, CCSO located a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested following Friday morning crash on Rivers Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have made an arrest following the Friday car crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. According to North Charleston Police Department, traffic investigators have arrested 62-year-old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. Hart was arrested on two charges of reckless […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Mvp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop

CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people were rescued from the water Saturday night near Daufuskie Island. According to the US Coast Guard, a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water. The initial call came in at 10:16 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. Boat […]
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy