Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.

Suspect wanted after pedestrian hit, dragged into traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road. Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic. The incident left the victim with critical […]
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
Suspect charged after man shot and killed in north Shelby County, officials say
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at Regional One...
‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats. On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze. The man and woman told police they...
Police searching for man who allegedly fired shots into local Taco Bell, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) needs your help identifying a man who allegedly fired shots in a local Taco Bell. On July 27, officers responded to Taco Bell in the 2100 Block of Frayser Boulevard regarding shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Officers were told by...
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
Man found dead in church parking lot after two people shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a double shooting in South Memphis. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Walker Avenue late Monday night. Memphis Fire said one call came in at 11:31 p.m., and Memphis Police confirmed a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-55
UPDATE: Crews are still in the area but traffic is moving as normal. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving two 18-wheelers slowed down rush hour traffic on I-55 Wednesday evening. The crash happened near the Third Street exit in the northbound lanes. A TDOT camera showed crews unloading boxes from a truck that rolled over. Police […]
Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run. One man was found in the roadway and...
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis. Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
Walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments sends three people to hospital, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex, turning a simple walk along the complex into a hospital trip for several people, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). It happened around 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Peppertree Apartments, according to MFD. One resident of the...
Truck crash closes interstate
Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
1 Person Dead, 3 Injured After Car Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
Officers of the Memphis Police have stated that 1 person has died, and 3 people have been injured in an accident that took place at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive in Memphis. The two-vehicle accident occurred at 2 AM on Sunday. The identities of the individuals have not been disclosed as yet.
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
Man charged after Crosstown robbery, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month. Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they […]
2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before six Tuesday evening. Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the […]
3 Men Burglarize 16 Cars at East Memphis Hotel
Police are looking for three black men responsible for burglarizing 16 cars at an East Memphis hotel. On Friday, the burglars allegedly jumped out of a white four-door sedan and started ransacking cars at the Doubletree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department. Law enforcement posted photos...
Man dies after getting hit by car in Parkway Village, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on Saturday in Parkway Village. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street just before 7 p.m. on July 30 for an accident involving a car and a person. One victim...
