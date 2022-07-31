ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs Open To Rob Gronkowski Return: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thespun.com

Comments / 6

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Jason Licht#American Football#Brate
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tyrann Mathieu News

The New Orleans Saints are currently without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he will return. Mathieu, who starred collegiately at LSU, missed the first week of Saints training camp. "Initially, there was hope that Tyrann Mathieu would be able to rejoin the Saints this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview

Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
NFL
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
591K+
Followers
70K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy