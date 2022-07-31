ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man wounded in shooting in North Long Beach, police say

By Anthony Pignataro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot in North Long Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:33 a.m. in the area of Artesia Boulevard and the 710 Freeway overpass, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

There, officers found a man who’d been shot in the upper body, according to police.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No suspect information is available, but gang detectives were notified of the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

