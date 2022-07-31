Man wounded in shooting in North Long Beach, police say

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot in North Long Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:33 a.m. in the area of Artesia Boulevard and the 710 Freeway overpass, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

There, officers found a man who’d been shot in the upper body, according to police.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No suspect information is available, but gang detectives were notified of the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

