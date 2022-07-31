DeAndre Hopkins: NFL PED policy is too black and white, I tested positive for trace amount

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander flew around the field in his first practice with the New York Jets, making plays and popping pads. “It felt legendary, man,” the veteran linebacker said with a smile Monday. And it was certainly a solid first impression for Alexander, who had his coaches raving about him. “He’s awesome,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gushed. “He’s got this infectious energy about himself, he’s got an edge to him. He’s got the ability to elevate people around him.

