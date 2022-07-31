Bill Russell, NBA great and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88

www.detroitnews.com
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)
In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid tribute to the late Bill Russell, his mentor and friend who he said “leaves a giant example for us all.” Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the league’s first Black head coach, died on Sunday aged 88.
The relationship between Bill Russell and Red Auerbach that made the Boston Celtics champions
The ties between legendary Boston Celtics head coach and general manager Red Auerbach and Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell created among the most fruitful on-court relationships in the history of the NBA, producing an unprecedented 11 championships during the time the two worked together on the Celtics.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
For Cedric Maxwell, Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is the definition of a 'legend'
To Boston Celtics champion forward and current Celtics broadcaster Cedric Maxwell, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell was more than just an alumnus of the team both won titles with. He was a hero and a friend Maxwell truly admired in a way the former Finals MVP had to talk about after news of Russell’s passing broke this past weekend.
Top 10 Boston Sports Stars: Bill Russell vs. Tom Brady?
The passing of the Boston Celtics' legend over the weekend rekindled the debate about Boston's greatest all-time athlete.
Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck remembers Bill Russell's 'joyous laugh'
Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck was among the lucky who was able to work with Boston Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell in the years before he passed through their connection via the Celtics organization. “He was all-in on everything, including laughter and having fun and poking fun...
The Tragic Death of Reggie Lewis: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 14
Reggie Lewis was supposed to lead the way for the Boston Celtics after their Big Three moved on. The post The Tragic Death of Reggie Lewis: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 14 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What the Boston public did not recognize about Bill Russell in his time with the Celtics
The love affair between the Boston Celtics organization and Hall of Fame Celtics center Bill Russell was very real and based on a foundation of mutual respect. But Russell’s connection with the city of Boston is a far more complicated one due to the overt racism and misunderstanding he experienced at the hands of fans and the local media.
Boston Celtics officially announce preseason schedule for 2022-23 campaign
The Boston Celtics have officially announced their preseason schedule for the 2022-23 campaign, which will kick off on Sunday, October 2 at TD Garden after an eventful summer that saw the Celtics add two major supporting pieces in point guard Malcolm Brogdon and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari on top of whatever players make the final roster spots in training camp.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's passing at 88: A Bob Ryan tribute
There are few people in the sphere of Boston Celtics media who know the team or its history better than Celtics Boston Globe beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan. And even though his time with the franchise began just after legendary Boston big man Bill Russell‘s ended, Ryan knows the story of the greatest of all Celtics well.
