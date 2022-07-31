ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Russell, NBA great and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88

Detroit News
 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)

In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics officially announce preseason schedule for 2022-23 campaign

The Boston Celtics have officially announced their preseason schedule for the 2022-23 campaign, which will kick off on Sunday, October 2 at TD Garden after an eventful summer that saw the Celtics add two major supporting pieces in point guard Malcolm Brogdon and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari on top of whatever players make the final roster spots in training camp.
BOSTON, MA
