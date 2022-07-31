NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

The Los Angeles Dodgers are honoring the great Vin Scully with a patch on their uniforms following the passing of the legendary broadcaster. Scully, who passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 94, was remembered prior to the first pitch at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Wednesday with both teams lining up on the baselines while a tribute to Scully played on the big screen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO