NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

WNBA coach Becky Hammon calls on Russia to 'do the right thing' ahead of Brittney Griner sentencing
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who once won a medal for Russia in the 2008 Summer Olympics, is pleading with the Kremlin to "do the right thing" and release WNBA star Brittney Griner. The six-time WNBA All-Star, who spent much of her offseason time playing for Russian teams, spoke...
Shaq's son fires back at criticism from NBA champion: 'You know who raised me'
Shareef O’Neal, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, fired back at criticism hurled toward him from his father’s former teammate while they were on the Los Angeles Lakers. Robert Horry, who won three of his seven rings with the Lakers, said in an episode...
Fox News
Dodgers honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with uniform patch
The Los Angeles Dodgers are honoring the great Vin Scully with a patch on their uniforms following the passing of the legendary broadcaster. Scully, who passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 94, was remembered prior to the first pitch at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Wednesday with both teams lining up on the baselines while a tribute to Scully played on the big screen.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
NFL's Deshaun Watson suspension appeal about 'protecting the brand,' ex-quarterback says
Robert Griffin III tried to read between the lines when it came to the NFL’s decision to appeal the suspension given to Deshaun Watson from an independent disciplinary officer. Griffin tweeted Wednesday the decision from the league was about "protecting the band." "When it comes to protecting women the...
NFL decides to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
The NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension on Wednesday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had three days after Sue L. Robinson levied a six-game suspension onto Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NFL・
Fox News
