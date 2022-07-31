ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts help Columbia student research raccoon behaviors

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A group of Girl Scouts are completing the outdoor component of their program by helping a Columbia student's ongoing research into raccoons.

On Sunday, they set up cameras to track raccoon activity at the Greenwood Cemetery.

Myles Davis has also set up cameras in several parks across the city and through Nassau County. The environmental biologist and student in Columbia's masters program is researching raccoon behaviors and how they interact with other species.

The cameras are equipped with a motion sensor which will snap a picture every time a raccoon or any other animal walk in front of it.

Davis received a $4,000 grant from Greenwood to further his research. His findings will eventually be published online.

