Banana Boat recalls hair and scalp sunscreen due to cancer-causing chemical

Banana Boat is recalling three batches of its hair and scalp sunscreen after tests showed it contained small amounts of a chemical that causes cancer.

A review found that some samples of its Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 had trace levels of benzene.

The company says there were no reports of anyone getting sick because of its sunscreen and anyone who used it should be safe.

Bottles with expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 or April 2024 should be returned a full reimbursement.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.