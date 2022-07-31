NBA icon Bill Russell passes away at age 88

NBA icon Bill Russell passed away Sunday at the age of 88.

The news of passing was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, and has since been confirmed by his family:

One of the greatest champions in the history of professional sports, Russell won 11 titles in a 13-year career spent exclusively with the Boston Celtics. In 2005, the NBA named the Finals MVP Trophy after Russell.

During his illustrious career, Russell averaged 15.1 points per game, along with 22.5 rebounds. Russell won the NBA MVP Award on five occasions, while making 12 All-Star teams and 11 All-NBA teams.

Prior to the 2021-22 NBA season, the league named Russell to their 75th anniversary team , which aimed to encompass the 75 greatest players in the history of the league.

Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by then-president Barack Obama.

