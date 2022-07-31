Nashville residents start recall petition on Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall

fox17.com
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
Metro Council says ‘no’ to hosting 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville
A vote held by Metro Council on Tuesday night has effectively eliminated Nashville as a contender to host the Republican National Convention in 2024.
Metro Council vote against bill approving contract to host Republican National Convention
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council voted against a bill Tuesday to approve the framework contact between Metro Nashville and the Republican National Convention (RNC) to host the convention in Music City. The bill, BL2022-1387, failed with 10 votes in favor, 22 votes against and three abstentions. The ordinance...
Race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional seat heats up ahead of primary day
Have you made your decisions yet? Election day is Thursday, and in some cities like Nashville, it features the longest ballot in history.
Who should pay for property tax reappraisals? Clarksville and Montgomery County work out deal
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Since 2016, the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County have been at an impasse over who should pay for property tax reappraisals, and how much they should pay. The governments are now working out a deal to resolve the issue. County Mayor Jim Durrett...
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
Metro director of schools answers questions on upgrading cameras purchased
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro schools spent $1.9 million through the Meharry Medical College no-bid contract to purchase 130 cameras used to check temperatures. But the creator of these Vigil cameras says the cameras were designed to detect active shooters. “From the beginning, the program has always been designed...
Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’
When voters show up at polls across the state tomorrow, they may see not only the familiar local election workers but also a growing number of newly credentialed poll watchers. Interest in becoming a poll watcher in Tennessee seems to be on the upswing, anecdotal information indicates. There are no statewide statistics on the appointment […] The post Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
Tennessee attorney general files lawsuit against Walgreens for role in opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court claiming the company violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and created a public nuisance by contributing to opioid abuse. According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the lawsuit claims Walgreens has failed to […]
Elementary safety conversation continues as Metro prepares to head back to class
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Haunting images from the Texas mass shooting remain at the top of mind for people across the country. The elementary shooting is still fueling conversations about school safety in Nashville. With parent's help, FOX 17 News has identified a three-tiered problem in Metro:. A lack...
Metro schools, police working to secure funding, personnel to fulfil new school safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After the Uvalde shooting in May, parent Tamela Ensrud’s mind went straight to her seven-year-old son, a student in Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). She says she was struck by the lack of school resource officers (SROs) in Metro elementary schools and approached the...
Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man is accused of breaking into mailboxes in Montgomery County then stealing and forging mailed checks. So far, more than $47,000 in stolen checks has been recovered. Jaylen Jamon Allen is facing multiple forgery charges amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the...
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Dozens concerned over Gov. Lee’s education plan rally outside of TISA rulemaking hearing
The debate over education in the state of Tennessee continues on.
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Physicians say measure is critical to protecting public health and safety. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care expressed support for an assault weapons ban that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
WeGo Public Transit drivers endure verbal and physical abuses while on the job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — WeGo Public Transit says on average once every two weeks one of their drivers will experience verbal or even physical abuse. WeGo officials say the abuse can come in a number of ways including drivers getting spat on and they have created a task force to try and find out ways to stop it.
Nashville Fire Department contains fire at recycling center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) confirmed there was a fire Wednesday at a recycling center at 707 19th Ave. North. At around 6 p.m., NFD said the fire had been contained and that no injuries were reported. Fire crews were working for several hours to extinguish...
