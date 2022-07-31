DC police identify man killed in double shooting; ‘vehicle of interest’ photo released

www.fox5dc.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Police Investigating Murder of 23-Year-Old in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – On Tuesday, a 23-year-old Temple Hills man was shot and killed....
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
fox5dc.com
Man charged for shooting roommate with shotgun inside Columbia home, police say
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Howard County man is in custody after shooting and injuring his roommate at their Columbia, Maryland home, according to police. Howard County Police say Zongping Zhang, 55, is accused of shooting his roommate, identified as Matthew Ng, 49, after an argument on Tuesday night. Police say...
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
fox5dc.com
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
fox5dc.com
Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County officer-involved shooting during drug investigation leaves 1 injured; Suspects charged
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and wounded by an officer Tuesday night during a drug investigation in Fairfax County. Chief of Police Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Falls Church area when they identified a group of people in a vehicle they say were allegedly involved in illegal narcotics distribution.
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
fox5dc.com
8-year-old shooting victim dies after being found in basement in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An 8-year-old shooting victim has died after being found in a basement by Baltimore County Police. Officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday night for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered an 8-year-old shooting victim...
fox5dc.com
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington
One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
Inside Nova
Jury finds woman guilty of first-degree murder in 2016 Food Lion shooting
A jury last week found a Woodbridge woman guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion. Roberta Brandon, now 29, was found guilty last week and will be sentenced...
fox5dc.com
Video of suspects connected to fatal Woodbridge shooting released by police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County Police have released video of suspects before and after a shooting in Georgetown Village in July, seeking help identifying them. Officers responded to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in Woodbridge on July 20 around 6:42 p.m. to investigate...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Two Juveniles Involved ln Armed Robbery; Replica Firearm Recovered
WALDORF, Md. – On August 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery. The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm and stole his jacket and shoes. The suspects fled...
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Surveillance.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault...
