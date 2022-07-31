Sidney man shot, killed after breaking into home, sheriff says

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:07 p.m.:

A Sidney man is dead after being shot while breaking into a home in Shelby County Sunday, according Shelby County Sheriff James Frye.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call on report of a man at the front door trying to gain entry to a residence in the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, according to a release.

The man has been identified as 22-year old James Douglas Rayl, of Sidney, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller described Rayl as her ex-boyfriend.

Rayl started beating on the door and the homeowner told the individual to leave and that he had a gun, according to a release.

Rayl “shouldered the door several times, eventually breaking the door open and started to enter the residence.” Once he entered, the homeowner fired three shots, hitting him.

“He broke through the door and my dad shot at him,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Rayl staggered from the porch to the front of the garage where he fell, the sheriff’s said.

Rayl was pronounced dead at the scene, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Shelby County Prosecutor has been informed of the situation and the incident will be presented to the county grand jury, according to the release.

