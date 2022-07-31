Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

okcfox.com
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
What's Going On: End of Summer Fun
Before the kids head back to class, why not close out summer with a bang?. Check out some great things to do with the kids in the metro and beyond, it's What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. BE SURE...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Malcolm visits Culprits
Malcolm Tubbs visits Culprits in downtown Oklahoma City. For more information on the new restaurant call (405) 778-7320 or click here.
What to expect at the OKC Zoo this August
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a jam-packed schedule this month. Beginning today through the end of August, the OKC Zoo will have adjusted summer hours. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Attractions, experiences, and concessions will be open with adjusted schedules. Now...
Malcolm previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Edmond. For more information about the festival click here.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Growing Oklahoma: Calling All Gardeners to the County Fair
Whether you're a passionate gardener or maybe quilting or baking is more your thing, you'll want to check out this upcoming event at the Oklahoma County Fair. Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell tells us about a fun event where your best fruits and plants, could win you a cash prize. To...
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
Braum's opening their 307th location in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's is opening their 307th location in NW Oklahoma City on Aug. 2. The new location is at 2924 NW 150th St., just to the west of May Ave. "This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area," said Drew Braum, President and CEO. "We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City."
Coming to East Edmond: New Eats & Experiences
Something new is underway at I-35 Frontage Road, just south of 2nd Street — and no — it’s not another hospital. The three-story, multi-use facility will house Regent Bank and Enhanced dental, along with Hatch Early Mood Food, Chicken Foot, and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar, complete with a rooftop feature. Set to open in late 2022, visitors are invited to experience what’s being called an “upscale, urban oasis.”
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
Company that makes robots to build airplanes could come to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A company could be coming to Oklahoma City that makes robots to build airplanes. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 heard from Wilder Systems which makes robots that build and maintain airplanes. The company was born in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They said Oklahoma City is the hub...
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 1-5: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmoreband.com. Tuesday, August 2. The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at theflycatchersmusic.com. Wednesday, August 3.
Pachinko opens near Nichols Hills
Now open at 7204 N. Western, Pachinko serves “creative variations on Pacific Rim cuisine with a Peruvian twist, sushi, sashimi and more”. Many interesting dishes include seafood, Asian spaghetti and Pachinko Pad Thai + signature cocktails. Best to reserve through OpenTable in order to guarantee a seat in...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!
As hot as it's been lately it can be difficult, if not impossible to get the kids outside for some well-deserved play and exercise. When it's over 100 degrees for days on end and the temperatures just barely drop below 95 in the evenings it's just too hot to be outside. What can you do and where can you take the kids for playtime?
