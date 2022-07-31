ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

By Kevin Severin
okcfox.com
 4 days ago
KLAW 101

The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On: End of Summer Fun

Before the kids head back to class, why not close out summer with a bang?. Check out some great things to do with the kids in the metro and beyond, it's What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. BE SURE...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Culprits

Malcolm Tubbs visits Culprits in downtown Oklahoma City. For more information on the new restaurant call (405) 778-7320 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

What to expect at the OKC Zoo this August

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a jam-packed schedule this month. Beginning today through the end of August, the OKC Zoo will have adjusted summer hours. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Attractions, experiences, and concessions will be open with adjusted schedules. Now...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Calling All Gardeners to the County Fair

Whether you're a passionate gardener or maybe quilting or baking is more your thing, you'll want to check out this upcoming event at the Oklahoma County Fair. Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell tells us about a fun event where your best fruits and plants, could win you a cash prize. To...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, OK
okcfox.com

Braum's opening their 307th location in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's is opening their 307th location in NW Oklahoma City on Aug. 2. The new location is at 2924 NW 150th St., just to the west of May Ave. "This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area," said Drew Braum, President and CEO. "We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Coming to East Edmond: New Eats & Experiences

Something new is underway at I-35 Frontage Road, just south of 2nd Street — and no — it’s not another hospital. The three-story, multi-use facility will house Regent Bank and Enhanced dental, along with Hatch Early Mood Food, Chicken Foot, and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar, complete with a rooftop feature. Set to open in late 2022, visitors are invited to experience what’s being called an “upscale, urban oasis.”
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 1-5: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmoreband.com. Tuesday, August 2. The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at theflycatchersmusic.com. Wednesday, August 3.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Pachinko opens near Nichols Hills

Now open at 7204 N. Western, Pachinko serves “creative variations on Pacific Rim cuisine with a Peruvian twist, sushi, sashimi and more”. Many interesting dishes include seafood, Asian spaghetti and Pachinko Pad Thai + signature cocktails. Best to reserve through OpenTable in order to guarantee a seat in...
NICHOLS HILLS, OK

