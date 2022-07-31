Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

www.wdio.com
Related
WDIO-TV
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
WDIO-TV
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town’s 200 or so residents. Now, they’re one of the few families left...
WDIO-TV
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
WDIO-TV
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office. “Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Storms return Tuesday
The rest of the evening and overnight looks quiet around the Northland. There is a small chance for some rain to develop tonight along the International Border. Southerly winds will continue to bring in heat and moisture Tuesday. Temperatures around the region will range from the 60s in the tip of the arrowhead to low 90s in east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A heat advisory is in effect for Minneapolis and southern Minnesota for Tuesday. A front will pass through tomorrow afternoon and evening and some severe weather is possible for our southern viewing area. The biggest threat will be damaging wind and hail. Showers and storms will linger into Wednesday before drier conditions take over Thursday and Friday. A chance of rain and storms continues all weekend long across northeast Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and the U.P. of Michigan. There are many outdoor activities this weekend. Stay ahead on www.wdio.com/weather all week long.
WDIO-TV
15 years later: Looking back at the I-35 bridge collapse
15 years ago, the nation watched in horror as news of the I-35 bridge collapse in Minnesota began filtering out. In that fateful rush hour, 13 people lost their lives. 145 more were injured. And people’s faith in infrastructure, came crashing down too. Breanne Stromley was the 6 and...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDIO-TV
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.
WDIO-TV
Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just...
WDIO-TV
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Comments / 0