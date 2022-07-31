Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

The rest of the evening and overnight looks quiet around the Northland. There is a small chance for some rain to develop tonight along the International Border. Southerly winds will continue to bring in heat and moisture Tuesday. Temperatures around the region will range from the 60s in the tip of the arrowhead to low 90s in east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A heat advisory is in effect for Minneapolis and southern Minnesota for Tuesday. A front will pass through tomorrow afternoon and evening and some severe weather is possible for our southern viewing area. The biggest threat will be damaging wind and hail. Showers and storms will linger into Wednesday before drier conditions take over Thursday and Friday. A chance of rain and storms continues all weekend long across northeast Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and the U.P. of Michigan. There are many outdoor activities this weekend. Stay ahead on www.wdio.com/weather all week long.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO