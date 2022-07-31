Cats saved as crews battle Sunday house fire in Mount Pleasant

www.live5news.com
Mount Pleasant firefighters use special oxygen mask on cat after house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on Sunday. Firefighter Samantha Mikesell from Engine Company 503 used a special pet oxygen mask on the cat. The equipment is used by fire departments to help animals recover from possible smoke inhalation. “A little oxygen and some fire truck […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
Reward increased for info in deadly Charleston County hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies hope a big increase in the reward for information in a July hit and run that killed an “Outer Banks” TV series crew member will bring in the tip they need to solve the case. Crime Stoppers has increased the...
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
BCSO: One person injured in Goose Creek shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to BCSO, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Howe Hall Road and Ruby Ridge Lane. BCSO said that one person was injured in...
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries. Smith is described...
Amtrak train strikes vehicle abandoned by fleeing suspect on tracks in Berkeley County
GOOSE CREEK — An Amtrak passenger train collided after midnight Aug. 3 with a car that was abandoned on the tracks during a high-speed pursuit with a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy. No one was injured as a result of the crash. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was charged with failure...
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
Goose Creek Fire Department ‘facing a staffing crisis’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 48,000 people in Goose Creek according to the census estimate in February 2022. Right now, only 11 fire fighters are staffed to serve this many people from Goose Creek Fire Department. The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina held a press...
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in poor living conditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded to […]
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home. Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR...
Summerville backtracks on plan for paid parking at city garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville town leaders have decided to keep parking at the city parking garage free, at least for now. Many residents spoke out against a plan to change the free garage into a pay-to-park facility when they learned town leaders were considering that option. “We were really...
Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
Mount Pleasant to discuss new noise limits after pilot program
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For 90-days, Mount Pleasant has been testing a town-wide 55-decibel limit as part of its noise ordinance pilot program. The purpose of the program was to collect data on excessive noise and to come up with a solution that makes sense for both residents and businesses.
