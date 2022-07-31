ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge

KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
KINSTON, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations

ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillery, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Halifax County, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Halifax, NC
WITN

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN that the single-engine plane was forced to land on the highway at Mile Marker 548, west of Creswell, after something went wrong with its landing gear.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Enfield#Whitakers#Mph
WITN

Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
WITN

National Night Out events across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening. Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents. NNO...
counton2.com

1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork. The suspect accused of putting the trigger has been identified by officials as 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton. For more than eight hours, law enforcement was in a standoff with Hamilton,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy