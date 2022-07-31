Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
carolinacoastonline.com
Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge
KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
lakegastongazette-observer.com
ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations
ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN that the single-engine plane was forced to land on the highway at Mile Marker 548, west of Creswell, after something went wrong with its landing gear.
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
WITN
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
wcti12.com
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
National Night Out events across ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening. Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents. NNO...
WITN
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Sergeant dies after Monday...
Wayne sheriff: 'Nothing to indicate' man would be hostile before he shot 3 deputies, killing 1
Dudley, N.C. — Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said Wednesday that his deputies had "nothing to indicate" that a man who they were serving an involuntary commitment order would become hostile. However, Jourdan Hamilton's criminal record paints a different picture. Hamilton, who authorities say shot three deputies on...
counton2.com
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork. The suspect accused of putting the trigger has been identified by officials as 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton. For more than eight hours, law enforcement was in a standoff with Hamilton,...
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WITN
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
Comments / 0