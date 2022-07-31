Wichitan killed in motorcycle crash in Panhandle

An 80-year-old Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle crash east of Amarillo Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Gordon Elmore was killed about 9:25 a.m. Friday in Armstrong County.

The DPS said a 2015 Harley Davidson Switchback driven by Elmore was traveling east on U.S. 287 about seven miles east of Claude.

The motorcycle was traveling in the inside lane when Elmore failed to negotiate a curve and failed to drive in a single lane, according to DPS. The Harley traveled into the center median and rolled over numerous times. Elmore was ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

He died at an Amarillo hospital.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.