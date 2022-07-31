ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Smiths, NY

Adirondack Lakes Alliance annual symposium slated for Aug. 5

By louis curth
Raquette Lake: Durant Days festivities set for Aug. 5 – 7

Those in the Raquette Lake/Long Lake area are gearing up for a weekend jam-packed with an array of festivities for the annual Durant Days celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 5, 6 and 7. The weekend serves as a celebration of the birth of Great Camps Architecture and William West Durant, the creator of this amazing style of architecture. History buffs of all ages are invited to travel back in time to the days when waterways were the highways and travel was by boat. Durant Days features boat tours of Raquette Lake aboard the W.W. Durant, tours of Great Camp Sagamore, a boat parade, live music, a fireworks display, and much more.
RAQUETTE LAKE, NY
ACLC invites anglers to exchange lead fishing tackle to protect wildlife

Saranac Lake, NY – The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites New York anglers to exchange their lead fishing tackle for $10 worth of non-toxic tackle through its Lead Tackle Buy-Back Program. Anglers can trade in their lead sinkers and jigs this summer and fall by bringing them to any of the eleven participating retailers around the Adirondack Park, including:
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
Paul Smiths, NY
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 11 reopened

(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County were reopened after the crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County have been closed due to a crash. Specifically the...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

